Three Pakistanis returning from Afghanistan test Covid positive

Three Pakistan nationals who returned from Afghanistan have been detected corona positive here at Torkham border on Sunday. Focal person of the health department at Torkham border Abdul Qadir said that three Pakistani citizens who returned from Kabul were detected Covid 19 positive after their Rapid Antigen Test (RATs) were conducted. The effectees who were identified as Muhammad Shahid,Muhammad Zeshan and Zaheer Akhtar,hailing from Gujranwala,Punjab and were shifted to quarantine center Landi Kotal, the official said. Since the last three days, Pakistani nationals who have been returning from Kabul have been tested for Covid as per Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) introduced at the western border. A total of 721 RAT tests have been carried out among which six have been detected corona positive,the health official informed. It is to be stated here that last week, the government with immediate effect ordered the conducting of RAT of every single Pakistan nationals who crossed into the country to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus.













