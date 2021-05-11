Fawad seeks ideas to redesign state emblem of Pakistan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter on Monday to seek ideas on how to redesign the national emblem. “In the Government of Pakistan logo my suggestion is Jute and Tea should be replaced with Science & Technology and education icons,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The minister asked graphic designers to share their ideas in this regard. Adopted in 1954, the national emblem depicts a crescent and star crest above a shield, which is surrounded by a wreath, below which is a scroll. The quartered shield in the centre shows cotton, wheat, tea and jute, which were the major crops of Pakistan at independence and are shown in a form of shield and signify as the main agricultural base for the importance of Pakistan’s economy.