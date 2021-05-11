Three killed in Jamrud road accident

At least three people were killed and 16 others sustained injuries when a passenger coach collided with a truck in Sor Kamr area of sub-division Jamrud, district Khyber.

Media coordinator Rescue 1122, Khyber Maqsood Alam said that the Torkham bound passenger coach was on its way from Rawalpindi, when it collided head on with a trailer while overtaking a vehicle.

Three persons were killed on the spot while 16 others got injured. Soon after the incident, the Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and shifted the injured to the nearest health center for medical aid, the official said.

The deceased were identified as driver Hazrat Bilal resident of Pabbi, while the other two deceased were identified as Lal Gul and Khushal Khattak who were both Afghan nationals. The deceased were later handed over to their heirs after medic-legal formalities.