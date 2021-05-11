NHA approves dualization of Nasai to Khanozai and Khanozai to Kuchlak road projects

National Highway Authority has approved dualization of Nasai to Khanozai 65 kms and Khanozai to Kuchlak 53 kms sections of Zhob-Quetta National Highway, N-50.

According to the National Highway authorities, the two road projects will cost around 19.5 billion rupees and are likely to be completed within two and half years. The project is part of the western route of CPEC connecting Balochistan with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and on completion will change the destiny of the people of the area. The authorities added that in the second phase, work on the Zhob-Killa Saifullah section of N-50 will be started soon.