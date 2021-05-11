Senate Secretariat vehicles being illegally used for pick and drop service: sources

Several vehicles of the Senate Secretariat were being illegally used for transporting passengers from Islamabad to Lahore.

A private news channel revealed on Sunday saying the vehicles of the Senate secretariat allotted to Senators reportedly being used for pick and drop service. It was learnt that the vehicle of the Senate secretariat SEN 027 which was allotted to Opposition leader in Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani reportedly being used for pick and drop service in Islamabad.

The vehicle became a pick-and-drop service for passengers moving from Islamabad to Lahore, the television channel quoted. It further disclosed that the driver of the car was also asking for extra fare from the passengers going to Lahore from Islamabad. Senate sources have confirmed that the vehicle has been allotted to Yousuf Raza Gilani’s staff.