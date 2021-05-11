Over 16,000 frontliners affected by Covid-19 across country

Seven more health professionals at the forefront of the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic have been afflicted with the coronavirus over the last 24 hours.

Sources told that the number of healthcare workers affected by the virus nationwide since the pandemic began last year in February has reached 16,131. One health worker died over the previous 24 hours, they said.

As of May 10, 9,631 doctors, 2,313 nurses, and 4,187 health staff had been affected by the virus, 156 of whom have succumbed to the disease. Currently, a total of 521 health workers are in home isolation while 16 under treatment at various hospitals. 15,438 doctors and paramedical staff have recuperated from the disease thus far.

Sindh accounts for 5,713 of the total cases among the healthcare professionals with 54 deaths from Covid-19. Whereas, Punjab reported 3,377 cases among frontliners with 28 fatalities, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3,879 infections and 42 deaths, Islamabad 1,459 cases and 11 deaths and Balochistan 777 infections and nine deaths.