Govt committed to introduce electoral reforms in country: Maleeka Bokhari

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari has asked the opposition to debate in the parliament over voting rights to overseas Pakistanis as the ordinance had promulgated in the larger interest of the country. Talking to a private news channel, she said the government had fulfilled its promise, made with the overseas Pakistanis. Maleeka Bokhari said the government has approved two important ordinances for using electronic voting machines in the general elections and granting voting rights to the overseas Pakistanis. She said the government is committed to introduce electoral reforms in the country that would ensure transparency in the democratic process.













