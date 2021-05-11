KP CM for strict action against officials over negligence in public services

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday directed the district administrations to take strict action against the government officials for showing negligence in providing public services.

During a surprise visit to different areas of the provincial capital and Nowshera district to review implementation of the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and lockdown, he said the district administrations should improve performance to provide better public services.

He said the provision of maximum facilities to the people was the topmost priority of the provincial government. Indiscriminate action should be taken against the government officials who showed poor performance or dereliction from duty, he directed.

The CM visited University Road, Cantt, City, GT Road and Pubbi area in Nowshera district without security protocol and expressed anger over poor cleanliness condition along GT Road in Pubbi Bazaar.

He warned the relevant TMAs (Tehsil Municipal Administrations) to take necessary steps to dispose of garbage before Eid and make the sanitation situation satisfactory.

The CM also expressed dissatisfaction over implementation of the corona SOPs and cleanliness condition in some places and directed the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar to immediately improve the sanitation situation in the city.

He said the implementation of SOPs was essential to curb the spread of the corona epidemic and directed the district administration to take strict action against violators of government orders.

The CM also visited Pubbi Police Station, checked the records, and inspected its various parts. He met the detainees and got information from them about the behaviour of the police.

He expressed annoyance over the poor sanitation situation at the police station and directed the station house officer (SHO) to improve the sanitation situation.

Mahmood Khan also instructed the SHO to keep accurate records of the vehicles of consignment within the limits of the police station.

Later, he directed the concerned TMOs to take immediate steps to restore the green belt on the sides of the GT Road.