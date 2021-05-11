Imran Khan lost ethical, legal ground to remain PM: PPP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost ethical and legal grounds to retain premiership and he will have to leave his office and go back to home, said Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party and Member National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri on Monday.

While talking to Media persons during her Press conference held at Media Cell Bilawal House hereon , Shazia Atta Marri said that ” incompetent PM Imran Niazi his cabinet ministers are also making confusing statements.”

She further said that Imran Khan is a Prime Minister who does not care that people are miserable and facing starvation, committing suicide due to high rise in inflation, and challneging the PM Khan’s relevace, said that it is useless for him to sit in the office of the Prime Minister.

Shazia Marri said that the federal government borrowed a $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia and repaid to Saudi Arabia by seeking debt from China, and said that the matter was not brought for discussion in the Parliament.

Marri said that poverty has been increased by 30% due to incompetent government’s bad policies and about 85 million people are living their lives below the poverty line. She added that the federal government was cheating overseas Pakistanis, since no parliamentary committee is formed to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis.

While talking about NAB letter to Sindh government, in which the details of rural areas officers were sought, who are posted in urban areas, she claimed it is a shameful act and since Sindh government had already refused NAB earlier, the letter was based on prejudice.

“Imran Niazi does not talk about public issues and their solutions,” adding that despite NCOC’s strict direction for compliance of SOPs in wake of the third wave of covid-19 in the country, PM Imran Niazi has planned to spend his Eid holidays in Nathia gali.

Taking a dig at the KPK government, she added it has lifted the ban on all recreational places which is a blatant violation of the NCOC’s Corona related SOPs and highly condemnable.

Highlighting Sindh’s grievances, Mari said that IRSA has been involved in theft of 2,000 cusecs of water from Sindh’s due share at Taunsa Panjnad which may cause scarcity of water in the province. She added that PPP condemns this act of IRSA.

Meanwhile, raising the Kashmir issue, Shazia Marri said that innocent Kashmiris are facing the cruelty of indian aggression while the policy of the current government on Kashmir is not clear. She further said that the Kashmir cause has been severely damaged due to poor and weak foreign policy of Imran Khan’s government.

The PTI-led government should take a strong stand in the United Nations to end Israeli barbarism Mari concluded while condemning the recent spate of Israel’s attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque.