Karachi police apprehends 12 accused for illegally possessing ice factory

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested twelve men for illegally occupying ice factory in Karachi’s Sher Shah. As per details, the police party of Sher Shah in an action against the Waheed Gangwar group arrested twelve men who were occupying the ice factory of a man named Rafique Memon in Gulbai. Two Kalashnikovs and three vehicles were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fida Janwari. The arrested were identified as Waheed, Abdul Razaque, Abdul Wahid, Abid Ali, Ayaz, Shahid, Zahid, Yasir, Babar, Gul Ahmed, Imdad and Ali Rehman. SSP Janwari further said the aforesaid arrested had kidnapped four people including the watchman of the factory during the occupation. Further investigation was underway from the arrested.













