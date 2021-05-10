UAE bars travellers from Pakistan, other 3 South Asian countries

The United Arab Emirates will suspend from Wednesday the entry of all travellers, including transit passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka amid the Covid pandemic.

The UAE, which is made up seven emirates, has already suspended flights from India, as coronavirus cases in the country spiked to global records. The surge has spilled into Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Pakistan is also struggling to contain a third wave of infections.

Flights from and through the UAE and heading to the four countries will be exempt, the General Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement carried on WAM news agency. The GCAA said that those coming from the four nations through other countries must stay in those third countries for at least 14 days.

UAE nationals and passengers in private jets are exempt provided they quarantine for 10 days and undergo PCR tests upon arrival and on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country. Cargo flights will continue to operate between the UAE and the four countries.