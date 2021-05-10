KSA offers Pakistan, India mediation, calls ceasefire ‘excellent’ step

Saudi Minister for Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud KSA openly offered Pakistan and India mediation while calling reviving and reinstating a ceasefire along the Line of Control in the disputed Jammu Kashmir an ‘excellent’ step.

In an interview with the Pakistan Television, he said that reviving and reinstating the ceasefire agreement was an ‘excellent’ step in the right direction. In February, Pakistan and Indian armies announced a sudden and rare reaffirmation of a 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control.

Days later, Chief of Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa also called on the two arch-rivals to bury the past and move towards cooperation. In recent days, the prime ministers of the two nations have exchanged letters, saying they want cordial relations.

In a virtual discussion with the Hoover Institution of the Stanford University, UAE Ambassador to Washington Yousef Al Otaiba has confirmed that the Gulf state was mediating between Pakistan and India to help the two neighbours reach a healthy and functional relationship.

ISLAMOPHOBIA

Prince Faisal also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s role to counter Islamophobia and also called increase in the number of blasphemous acts in Western countries a dangerous trend. He said that the OIC should be used to address such issues of intolerance.

He said that there must be a dialogue on how to address the escalating tone of disrespect against Islam and the Muslim nations need to come together to address the issue. “We are very proud that Pakistan is taking it to the heart,” he said, adding that Saudi Arabia was working closely with Imran Khan to address the concerns.

He said that the bilateral agreement for establishment of Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council was important to institutionalise and nurture the political, security cooperation and most importantly economic cooperation. Referring to the joint statement, Prince Faisal said both the sides would work to activate the council in order to realise the full potential of relations and achieve tangible results.

Asked about the green initiatives of Saudi government, he said Pakistan was also playing a leading role in that regard. “I am sure we will work together to align both the initiatives and to learn from each other and benefit from each other’s experiences.” He said that the strong bilateral relations mean that “we can partner on issues” not only bilateral but also of global nature.

LABOUR REFORMS

He said that Saudi Arabia had implemented significant labour reforms, showing flexibility and allowing the workers to transfer their work from one employer to other. Under its vision 2030, he said the Saudi government planned to widen its employment base, which would open up opportunities for Pakistani nationals as well as businesses.

The foreign minister also said that Pakistan had a very important role to play for a peaceful Afghanistan and the kingdom would work closely with the international community to help the Afghan nation find security and stability.