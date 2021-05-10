Five-goal Inter Milan celebrate title with crushing win over Sampdoria

MILAN: With thousands of fans celebrating outside the San Siro stadium and a guard of honour onto the pitch, Inter Milan celebrated their first Serie A title in 11 years at home on Saturday with a 5-1 goalfest over Sampdoria. The match took place behind closed doors because of coronavirus restrictions but thousands of ‘Nerazzurri’ supporters gathered outside the San Siro to greet the team bus carrying players and coach Antonio Conte.

Sampdoria players formed the traditional guard of honour as the newly-crowned champions took to the pitch after sealing their 19th ‘Scudetto’ and first since 2010 last weekend. Claudio Ranieri’s ninth-placed Sampdoria did not spoil the party with Keita Balde scoring the only goal for the visitors after 35 minutes. Inter’s top scorer Romelu Lukaku and other players who played a key role in the title success stayed on the bench with Conte opting to start with some players who had been less present during the season. Roberto Gagliardini opened the scoring after just four minutes latching onto an Ashley Young cross. Alexis Sanchez added two more in a 10-minute first half spell, either side of Balde sending into goal off a rebound. Substitute Andrea Pinamonti scored after the hour with Lautaro Martinez adding a fifth from the penalty spot with 20 minutes to go to seal victory against a side Inter had lost against earlier this season, just one of two defeats. The entire team celebrated under the ‘Curva Nord’ tribune usually occupied by Inter fans. “The satisfaction is immense, Inter had not won the Scudetto for 11 years,” said Conte. “The fans have waited too long, we are happy to give this joy.”