Brazil forward Neymar extends PSG contract until 2025

PARIS: Brazil forward Neymar has signed a new contract with Paris St Germain that will keep him in the French capital until 2025, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday. The 29-year-old Neymar, who joined PSG in 2017 from Spanish club Barcelona for a record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($270 million), has agreed a deal French media reported will earn him an annual salary of 30 million euros. Neymar said he wanted to leave PSG in 2019 amid media reports he was keen on returning to Barcelona, but he stayed in Paris and helped PSG reach the Champions League final last season. "I'm very happy to be extending my contract with Paris until 2025," Neymar told the PSG website. "The truth is that I'm very happy to be a part of the club's project, to try and win titles, to try and achieve our biggest dream which is the Champions League." PSG have spent around 1.3 billion euros on new players since being taken over by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) before the 2011-12 season and they have won seven of the last nine Ligue 1 titles.














