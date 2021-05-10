IT industry achieves 43.61% growth

Information Technology and Telecommunication Industry has achieved 43.61% growth rate compared to the corresponding period, July-March, 2019-20, during which IT exports remittances inflow totaled US $1.052 million. According to the report, Information and Communication Technology ((ICT) Pakistan’s ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services have surged to US$1.512 billion during July-March, 2020-21 thus maintaining the track record of delivering consecutive exports remittances inflow growth. Meanwhile, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), an entity of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has launched a comprehensive project aimed at enhancing the quality and capability of IT professionals in Pakistan. The project would improve the skill-set of IT professionals by providing training in the latest, state of the art technologies such as machine learning, block chain, e-commerce management, digital marketing, penetration testing and mean/full stack development, said a news release.













