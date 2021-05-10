Jessica Simpson goes makeup-free in new selfie

A day after Adele posted a makeup-free photo to celebrate her 33rd birthday, Jessica Simpson is sharing a barefaced selfie of her own.

On Thursday the 40-year-old star and mom of three showed off a more natural look on Instagram, posing without makeup and with her long blond hair seemingly unstyled. Her outfit was equally relaxed and fuss-free: a gray hoodie which she also sported in a second photo posted to Instagram Stories.

Both photos hinted at Simpson’s upbeat mood, with captions like “sunny kinda mornin'” and “rise and shine.”

Aside from some comments accusing the ’00s pop star of using lip fillers, most fans were feeling the softer look.

“Thank you for being so real!!!” read one comment. “Still gorgeous without all the makeup!” “So naturally beautiful!!!!” added another follower. “You are such an amazing example for women our age.”

“I just love these natural fresh-faced pics of you!!!” agreed a commenter.

The fashion boss has previously addressed rumors about her appearance, telling Glamour in 2006 that while she did try Restylane, she found it made her look “fake.” “My lips are back to what they were,” she told the magazine. “Thank God!” And in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, Simpson revealed that she underwent two tummy tucks following her first two pregnancies, one of which caused complications resulting in a nine-day hospital stay.

“I need to say this: If you have stretch marks from pregnancy, I hope you can be proud that your body created life,” she shared. “I was not strong enough. It touched all my insecurities, and I couldn’t handle it.” While she said the procedures made her feel like herself again, she added that “I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what’s inside. Really, it’s about how you feel emotionally, and I was still just as hard on myself once those stitches were out.”