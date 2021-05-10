Kaley Cuoco would ‘definitely be open’ to a ‘Big Bang Theory’ reunion show

It has been just two years since The Big Bang Theory came to an end, but star Kaley Cuoco is already thinking about a reunion show.

The 35-year-old star told E! that she “can’t wait” to see the cast of Friends reunite in their upcoming HBO Max special.

Cuoco said she’d “definitely be open” to doing something similar with her Big Bang Theory buddies once the right amount of time has passed.

“It does still feel like yesterday that we wrapped,” said the Harley Quinn voice actor.

The star added: “I think everyone is kind of trying out their new paths and seeing what their next project is, and I’m excited to see how everyone flourishes.

“I think in a few years or whenever anyone’s open to it, I definitely will be down for that.

“It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it’d be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long.”

Cuoco said she’s still “very close” with co-star Johnny Galecki, who played her husband on The Big Bang Theory and dated her in real life during the early days of the show.

She said: “We talk multiple times a week. In fact, literally as this phone call started, he had just sent me a picture of his baby. “He loves sending me baby pictures. I know it’s really cute, we’re really close.” The Big Bang Theory was one of the biggest ratings hits for CBS throughout its 279-episode run, averaging more than 20 million viewers at its peak.

As of 2017, the five leads of the show were earning $900,000 (£644,000) per episode, with Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik earning $500,000 (£358,000) per episode. The show lives on in the form of spin-off Young Sheldon, which is currently airing its fourth season and has already been renewed for a further three runs.

Cuoco, meanwhile, recently earned awards season attention for her lead role in HBO thriller The Flight Attendant, which has also been renewed for a second season.

She is also set to reprise her titular voice role in the third season of the DC animated series Harley Quinn.