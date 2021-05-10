PM Imran, first lady perform Umrah, kiss Hajr-e-Aswad

Prime Minister Imran Khan along with delegation on Sunday performed Umrah and offered Nawafil in Holy Ka’aba.

As a special respect, the doors of Ka’ba were opened for the prime minister where he, besides offering Nawafil, prayed for peace and prosperity of the country as well as the Muslim Ummah.

Earlier while being in Masjid-e-Nabvi on Saturday, the prime minister was given a rare respect to visit the Sacred Prophetic Chamber, also known as Al Hujrat-un-Nabawiyat-ul-Sharifa.

The Sacred Chamber was once the house (Hujra) of Hazrat Aisha (R.A.)

The prime minister paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him). He and his delegation broke fast (Iftar), offered Namaz-e-Maghrib, Nawafil and prayed at the Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW).

The prime minister’s delegation includes Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Senator Faisal Javed and Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan.