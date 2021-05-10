Families of Doctors Honored by Ferozsons Laboratories in Lahore, Karachi & Islamabad

When COVID-19 struck, healthcare workers all around the world united to fight against the pandemic. Their tireless and continuous efforts helped save thousands of lives. These frontline workers continue to put their own lives at risk to help their patients. For more than a year, these nurses, doctors as well as paramedics have diligently served us. On 4th May, Ferozsons Laboratories launched a campaign to celebrate these unsung heroes. On 4th and 5th May 2021, three historical landmarks; Faisal Mosque, Lahore Fort and Frere Hall were lit up in the color blue. This initiative aimed to support and appreciate the remarkable efforts of frontline workers.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), as well as the Ministry of Interior. The CEO of Ferozsons, Mr. Osman Khalid Waheed said, “We are all indebted to doctors and frontline health workers everywhere, who risk their own lives every day to put patients first. This initiative aims to show these true heroes the nation’s gratitude and support.”

The family members of frontline workers took part in the initiative actively. They lit candles in the memory of the fallen doctors and frontline workers. The moment instigated the need to realize the magnitude of the pandemic. The families of the fallen doctors were filled with sorrow at their loss but were also proud that their loved ones had spent their lives serving others.

Lighting up the historic landmarks blue aimed to remind healthcare workers as well as their families that their efforts do not go unnoticed. Ferozsons extended its gratitude towards frontline workers and commemorated their efforts in the Holy Month of Ramadan. The fight against battle is still ongoing and our healthcare workers need our support and appreciation to stay motivated in these tough times.