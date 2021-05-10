Police nabs a minor accused of looting Rs1.6 mln from ATM

Police on Sunday claimed to apprehend a minor boy allegedly involved in breaking into the ATM in Karachi’ Gulberg area to loot Rs 1.6 million. According to details, a joint raid was carried out by the AVLC and CIA departments of the Sindh police to arrest the young suspect involved in the incident on 16 December 2020. “I broke off the ATM machine with my hand and took off cash tray having Rs1.6 million,” the accused identified as Adnan confessed to his crime before the police. The father of the suspect said that they purchased a residence in Surjani, a rickshaw and some gold from the looted money. SSP Central Arif Aslam Rao said that the suspect used to work at a mechanic shop near the bank and carried out the reconnaissance on his own. “We have recovered the document of the residence, rickshaw and other material from his possession,” he said. The Karachi police have solved major crime cases and arrested suspects wanted for their role in such acts. In one such action recently, police claimed to have arrested Abid Shah, a suspect long wanted in robbery and murder crimes who according to the police killed his own henchman in the last robbery, along with his eight alleged accomplices from Orangi Town. The raid conducted today by the District West police confirmed having arrested Shah who in his last alleged robbery bid wounded a civilian with a gunshot and, in fact, killed his own accomplice, police said.













