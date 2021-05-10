BARD Foundation: Helping People in Ramadan

Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation, in collaboration with Rizq Foundation, distributed ration boxes in Lahore. BARD Foundation is a venture undertaken by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood to enable less fortunate individuals to realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields. This particular initiative was carried out at Rizq foodbank located in Cantt Lahore. It aimed to address the hunger issue in Pakistan and lend a hand in eradicating it.

BARD Foundation, in an attempt to provide food to the underprivileged, collaborated with Rizq Foundation to distribute ration boxes. The ration boxes included: Flour, Sugar, Ghee, Tea, Everyday Milk Powder, Jam e Shireen, Rice, Chana daal, Salt, Baisen, Chaat masala, Dates and Vermicelli. These boxes were prepared to help deserving families get through the month of Ramadan when a majority of Pakistanis fast.

Commenting on the food distribution campaign, Ms. Zainab Ahmad, representative BARD Foundation said, “We cannot completely end the hunger crisis in Pakistan but we can try to help the destitute. Poverty is extremely complicated and we cannot control it but we can make efforts to help feed those around us. Every year in the holy month of Ramadan, BARD Foundation extends its mandate to carry out this initiative. I hope our efforts can help at least a few people. After all, little by little, a little becomes a lot.”

Rizq Foundation’s mission is to eradicate hunger and support the vulnerable groups in critical need for appropriate nutrition to recover from diseases, and to simply survive. The hunger issue is an important problem in Pakistan and this problem has only increased in the past few years. Efforts like these by socially responsible organizations help bring a glimmer of hope and make us believe that one day, this issue will be completely eradicated.