Afghan troop pullout without peace deal to dent regional security: moot

The geopolitical experts from different countries in the region have warned of the worst consequences of pulling out the US-Nato troops from Afghanistan without any sustainable peace deal.

The Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) organized the regional webinar on “Pulling out the US-NATO troops from Afghanistan without any sustainable peace mechanisms – Repercussions for the Region”. The guest speakers included former ISI chief and geopolitical analyst retired Lt. General Asad Durrani, former senator Farhatullah Babar, senior journalist from Pakistan Rahimullah Yousafzai, Beijing-based China Centre for Globalization chief Victor Gao, senior journalist from Washington Anwar Iqbal, PhD scholar on Afghanistan affairs from India Chayanika Saxena, and Dr. Somaye Morovati, an expert from Iran on Afghanistan and Pakistan. Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed hosted the webinar.

Lt General (r) Asad Durrani said a sustainable peace mechanism post the US withdrawal from Afghanistan is indeed desirable but also an uphill task. Several rounds of talks were managed but the parties could not agree to the mechanisms proposed. Taliban were not convinced on the power-sharing as proposed and discussed in the larger perspective. He said foreign occupation creates some serious contradictions, and the polity gets divided between the freedom-fighters, a warrior class and the opportunist collaborators. Same has happened in Afghanistan about two decades of war against terrorism. A prolonged war of resistance gives rise to a war economy, and its beneficiaries were unlikely to be pro-peace. The resistance believes it won against a powerful external aggressor, who understandably strives to get a good post-exit deal for its client regime. Victors of war too split over the spoils of victory. Some might favour a general amnesty – the others would rather hang the “traitors”.

He said the onus is thus on the neighbours with stake in the stability of the war ravaged country and on credible figures within, to restore peace. Pakistan and some others in the Region had plenty of time to position themselves for this purpose. It’s all up to them now. Farhatuulah Babar said only a political solution would ensure peace in the region. The big players of the region such as Russia, China, and also India have to play their positive role. otherwise the spillover of racialization would not spare anyone at all. Victor Gao suggested urgently the UN Security Council meeting to discuss the issue as the US cannot leave Afghanistan in such an irresponsible way. There is a huge task of reconstruction and rebuilding of the economy by engaging natives and Taliban. America shall allocate sufficient funds for post drawdown development in Afghanistan. He said China is also the victim of spillover of the radicalization emerging from Afghanistan to some parts of China. The Chinese government would be willing to contribute to the economic development and engagement of the natives including Taliban.