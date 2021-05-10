Haleem visits home of deceased Sub Inspector

The leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Aadil Shaikh Sunday paid a visit to the home of a deceased police officer to console the bereaved family passing through hard times after the untimely departure of sole bread earner. The Sub Inspector Waheed Khan was posted at Preddy police station of Karachi and he lost his life a few weeks ago when he had a heart attack after returning from duty. Responding to an assistance appeal by daughter of the demised Police official, Haleem Aadil Shaikh along with MPA Malik Shahzad Awan visited to home of the police official in Baldia town area, condoled with the family and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Waheed Khan and situation afterwards. Speaking at the occasion Shaikh paid tribute to the deceased official saying that Waheed Khan was an honest police official that was evident from the fact that his family of 8 members was living in a single room house. He lamented the police department for abandoning the bereaved family in their difficult times and said that the police welfare department completely forgot the family. “Even the affected family was able to receive Rs. 50,000 of burial grant today which must have been disbursed immediately after the death of an on-duty officer,” he bemoaned.













