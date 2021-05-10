PPP’s plan!

Not long ago, the political demise of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was a trending topic of conversation in drawing rooms, everywhere. As Jiyalas lamented the farewell of its golden days, party critics were over the moon at finally seeing a sizeable dent in the vote bank. There were even rumours of other players strengthening their stocks for a move in its stronghold (Sindh).

Living up to the old-time reputation of setting its adversaries back on their heels, the PPP is back on the chessboard of power. It goes to the political wisdom of the Zardari clan that Bhutto’s brainchild has made a leap for the centre stage from the deepest, darkest of shadows. Yes, the naysayers are spot-on in vilifying the party’s prospects for the top slot. Not just the national arena, the party is also in a desperate need to cover extensive ground in its once bastion, Punjab. Yet, the country’s leadership does not seem to be a high priority for the Bhutto-Zardaris. Going by the recent crisscrossing summersaults of the party champions, they appear determined to just stay relevant to the Pakistani arena.

It was no small feat to get Yousaf Raza Gillani selected as opposition leader in the Senate. First, Mr Zardari gained the trust of the opposition umbrella to get a ticket for the former prime minister. More astounding was the expertise of the young PPP chairman as he made substantial statements to retain this support. So much so that arch-rival Maryam Nawaz was invited to Naudero for an exemplary display of political camaraderie between the two dynasties. Yet, this marriage of convenience had to soon brave the death knell with the vehement dispute over party resignations and Gillani’s access to the power alleys. Wrapping up the rosy tale of kinship. The two parties are back at opening the floodgates of heated allegations. The Bhutto-Zardari scion is leaving no stone unturned in exposing the political immaturity of fiery Maryam.

Meanwhile, the clarion call to carve a space at the hot table could not be any louder. Inching closer to the powers that be is an increasing sign of gain in political relevance. Quarters in Islamabad are abuzz with rumours of the PPP actively pursuing an alternative setup with the militablishment. No matter how provocative the statements of whimsical PML-N leadership have been, Bilawal has been showing restraint. And that bears the hallmarks of successful political manoeuvering.

For now, the Sindhi party is in a mood to retain its control of the powder keg. Not being forced to retire to the back-end appears numero uno on the party’s priorities list! While the unholy PDM union has long collapsed under the weight of the never-ending war of words, Bilawal and his party are, definitely, here to stay! *