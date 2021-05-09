Reds ace Miley throws second MLB no-hitter in three days

Left hander Wade Miley threw Major League Baseball’s fourth no-hitter of the season, striking out eight batters as the Cincinnati Reds blanked the Cleveland Indians 3-0 on Friday. The 34-year-old Miley delivered a dynamic performance, retiring the first 16 batters he faced and walking just one as the Indians suffered their second no-hit game in a month.

Miley, who has also pitched for Houston, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Seattle, Boston and Arizona, is in his second season with the Reds. He tossed the first no-hitter for the franchise since 2013 when Homer Bailey did it. Miley said it hasn’t sunk in yet. “It’s so far-fetched,” Miley said. “I’m speechless.”

On April 14 in Chicago, the Indians were no-hit by White Sox’s Carlos Rodon in an 8-0 decision. This is also the second no-no this week for the league after Baltimore’s John Means no-hit Seattle on Wednesday.

The Indians came into the game having won five straight but they didn’t get a baserunner until the sixth inning. Amed Rosario reached second base on a throwing error by Reds infielder Nick Senzel. Miley walked batter Cesar Hernandez later in the inning but managed to get out of the tight frame without surrendering a hit.

“He kept us off balance,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He put on a clinic. I mean he cut the ball in on the righties, threw a changeup, threw a four-seamer in, he just went back and forth.”

The game was scoreless after eight innings. In the top of the ninth, Cincinnati’s Senzel and Jesse Winker singled off Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase.

Senzel scored on a throwing error by Clase. Winker trotted home on a balk, then Mike Moustakas hit an RBI single and that would be all the runs the Reds needed for the win.