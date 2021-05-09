New Zealand cricketer Seifert positive for coronavirus in India

New Zealand batsman Tim Seifert was forced to stay in India after testing positive for the coronavirus as his fellow Kiwi cricketers fled the Covid-19 crisis in India for the Maldives, officials said Saturday. Seifert, who was playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), failed his pre-departure tests and has been placed in quarantine. Test players involved in the IPL — Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner and Kyle Jamieson — had planned to stay in New Delhi before travelling to England for their upcoming Test series but have now decided to move to the Maldives. The IPL, the world’s richest Twenty20 cricket tournament, was suspended for safety reasons on Tuesday as infections in India surged.













