Tabish Gauhar inaugurates Pakistan’s first digitally integrated oil terminal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Power & Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar inaugurated Pakistan’s first digitally integrated oil storage and dispatch terminal at Pakistan State Oil’s Keamari Terminal-A (KTA) accompanied by Managing Director & CEO PSO – Syed Muhammad Taha.

Senior company officials and the project team were also present during the ceremony, said a spokesperson of PSO on Saturday. The launch of PSO’s digitally integrated model terminal is aligned with the Government’s vision of a Digital Pakistan.

This new milestone profoundly enhances the company’s strategic and operational capabilities while boosting efficiency and strengthening controls.

As the first project under PSO’s terminal management system, the company’s model terminal KTA is capable of operating in a ‘self-service’ mode.

Integrated with SAP, the centralized operational data including stock inventory levels can be monitored on a real-time basis. The digitization of filling and dispatch operations will result in a significant enhancement in dispatch rates.

“I applaud PSO for taking the lead in implementing yet another digitization initiative. Technology is the key to our country’s future and the automation of our petroleum products supply chain is a step in the right direction. PSO has set an important industry benchmark which should be adopted by other players as well to accelerate our country’s progress” said Tabish Gauhar.

Expressing his views at the occasion, Syed M. Taha said “PSO has once again proven that we are an energy company that gets to the future first. We are proud to be the first oil marketing company to introduce a fully integrated terminal management system which will provide a myriad of benefits in terms of operational efficiency and optimal resource utilization. This is yet another step towards attaining operational sustainability on our journey of digital transformation and more milestones will soon follow.”

As a dynamic and future-focused company, PSO continues to blaze the trail with the adoption of state-of-the-art technologies and is fully geared for the attainment of new milestones on its journey of digital transformation.