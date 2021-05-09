Dogecoin in spotlight as cryptocurrency backer Musk makes ‘SNL’ appearance

With the price of dogecoin surging, investors are looking ahead to Elon Musk’s guest-host spot on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” comedy sketch TV show after the billionaire’s tweets this year turned the once-obscure digital currency into a speculator’s dream. The Tesla Inc chief executive will host the show at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday (0330 GMT on Sunday). The timing puts Musk, who is also known as an enthusiast of cryptocurrencies, back in the spotlight just as Tesla’s stock is losing steam following last year’s monster rally. Musk is the rare business mogul to be asked to host the venerable comedy TV show.













