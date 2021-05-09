Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira and Rose

My four-year relationship with a guy ended last year because I needed an official commitment from him which he was not ready to give. Leave aside an official commitment, hadn’t even introduced me to his close friends or told them about me in these four years, whereas I had introduced him to all my family, friends and colleagues etc. Anyway, so after he dumped me and left me broken hearted, I’ve tried to rebuild my life but I do think about him and the moments we spent together. How could it be so easy for him to just abandon me like that? I wonder if he misses me after spending so much time with me. It’s been a year; I’ve really tried to move on but honestly I don’t feel like giving another guy a chance. In fact, I don’t like anyone like that anymore. He hasn’t reached out to me once in this whole time. People tell me he’s supposedly doing well in life, found a better job, making money and travelling also and I just sit here wondering if karma will ever get him.

Mathira’s Advice:

Darling, one thing is that you’ll never be able to forget him. He’ll keep on lingering in your memories. When someone leaves us, we cry not over them but over the time we spent with them. So you need to tell yourself to stop thinking about it. Whenever his thoughts cross your mind, just go out with your friends and treat yourself. Find a new hobby or anything that keeps your mind busy. Please stop thinking about him. What he must be doing or why is he doing it is his business now. One thing I learned the hard way is that you can’t bring someone back by just thinking about them. If that was the solution, I’ll have all the people I want. That never happens. You’ll only invite pain, agony and sorrow by thinking about them. Why do you want to do this? Why do you want to walk in the pity lane every day, every time and every second? Why would you throw this pity party for yourself? The moment someone leaves us, yes we’re humans, memories do pop up but there comes a time when even memories are supposed to go. I think now it’s high time for you. What he’s doing, why is he doing it, whether he misses you or not, leave that because those answers will not give you peace or anything else. Rather, you’ll experience anxiety, pain and trauma. Please let go of this baggage which you’re carrying. It’s useless. Please let it go. My advice is please start seeing other people. You need to force your mind. We need to control our will power and our cravings and replace those with something else. Half of the couples aren’t even in love, rather they’re addicted to each other’s toxic traits. They don’t care whether they’re being abused or used. You need to love yourself first so go out and live your life.

Rose’s Advice:

I think the guy firstly, wasn’t serious about you at all because the first sign of a serious relationship is when the guy introduces you to his friends at least. You get to meet each other’s friends and know what circles you both hang out in. I’m amazed that in four years, this guy never told you about his friends. You didn’t question that and stuck with him for four years until the time when he decided to move on, which he did. I think you were dealing with a narcissist because from what you’re saying, he just wanted to have a good time with you until he had his fill. Guys like these want to keep their friends’ circle separate from the girls that they’re dating. They do that also because they don’t want any of their friends spilling the beans on how they really are. A person’s friends’ circle tells a lot about their own character. He might pretend to be someone else in front you but with his friends, he’ll be totally different. He was kind of leading a dual life. I’m really surprised he kept his act for four years. I’m also surprised at you as you never saw the red flag or figure it all out. Sweetheart, karma does strike but you waiting for him and throwing a pity party for yourself isn’t going to help your case. Please pick yourself up, dust yourself off and move on because he has. Let me tell you something that you might not like. I don’t even think he was serious about you as I said earlier because if a guy is serious, he does introduce you to his friends because he wants you and his friends to get along. These are the only three circles a guy hangs out in anyway; with his girl, his family or his friends. Your relationship was doomed from the beginning.

