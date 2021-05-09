The led collagen mask all celebrities are raving about this season

When we talk about celebrities, we want to dress like them, eat like them, shop like them and live like them.

However, it’s time we first cleanse like them.

I recently visited London Aesthetics & Rejuvenation Centre (LARC) in DHA and discovered a unique way of cleansing my skin with a facial of theirs called Hydra Facial. Now, I know you all have heard of a hydra facial which is quite common and everyone is getting it done these days, but this one came with a beautiful twist. Right towards the end, when they’re done with inspecting, polishing and cleansing your skin pores, they apply this gold LED mask that you need to wear for a good 20 to 25 minutes.

After you remove it, you notice how surprisingly pink, clean and clear your face appears as compared to how it was before.

Just in time for Eid this year, we might not want to dress up in a fancy way considering we really won’t be going anywhere, or applying lots of makeup, but we would want to groom and take care of our body, skin, hair and nails, and to start off, the hydra facial at London Aesthetics is what we should aim for.

After I got it done, I did a little research and discovered how every celebrity is getting it done all over the world, from the likes of Victoria’s Secret’s Chrissy Teigen, Victoria Beckham, Carey Mulligan, Goldie Hawn, the Kardashians, Kareena Kapoor, Jessica Alba and Kate Middleton. Need I say more?

But don’t just order online and try it at home. I was genuinely impressed by how the skin technicians and experts took care of me on my visit.

STEP ONE — they inspected my skin and score marked it according to my pores, wrinkles, pigmentations, texture, moisture and then finally, if there was any prior skin damage.

STEP TWO — they cleansed my skin well to remove any makeup residue or underlying bacteria.

STEP THREE — my skin was exfoliated extremely well and airbrushed in a super speedy way where I immediately felt comforted, relaxed and ready to dose off.

STEP FOUR — right before applying the LED Collagen Mask, a face brightening mask was applied to my skin which is in the form of a cream that you put on for 15 minutes. After that, comes the gorgeous looking gold mask that now I know why the celebrities use so much.

It’s anti-inflammatory, healing and firming.

It boosts the appearance of collagen and leaves the skin looking much brighter. It has also been found to repair cell damage, kill bacteria, improve facial texture, reduce fine lines and more.

I noticed how well it worked even days after using it when my friends and family complimented my skin and asked what I do to make it appear the way it was.

So in just four easy steps, the doctors at London Aesthetics groomed and tidied my face up with this highly recommended hydra facial. Do try it.

For those of you who want to know how credible the place is, the LARC is basically an international chain that provides a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments for your skin, hair, face and body with a commitment to patient safety, which is highly important of course, and using state-of-the-art technology. Its chief executive officer and founder Dr Tauqir Ahmad was one of the first practitioners in the United Kingdom to start practicing the injections of Botox. He evolved his skills within this ever-expanding industry and is now regarded as one of the leading practitioners in this field.

Set up an appointment and do try it out. You can thank me later.