Salman Khan decides to donate film earnings for COVID relief

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has decided to use the earnings from his upcoming film ‘Radhe’, which is set to release this Eid-ul-Fitr, for Covid-19 relief. According to media reports, Salman Khan is currently generously helping the front line workers and other victims. Now, Salman Khan’s production company and Zee Entertainment have jointly announced to help the corona victims. Salman Khan’s film will also be released on other platforms besides Zee, the earnings of which will be used to help the coronavirus victims and providing medical equipment.













