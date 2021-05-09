Farhan Akhtar and Ankita receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Actors Farhan Akhtar, Ankita Lokhande, and Gurmeet Choudhary on Saturday received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

The actors took to social media to share the update.

In a post on Twitter, Farhan revealed that he received the vaccine shot at a drive-in vaccination centre at Andheri sports complex.

“Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system,” the 47-year-old actor said. “To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe,” he added.

Lokhande, 36, shared a video on Instagram of herself taking the jab and wrote in the caption, “I got mine, get yours as soon as possible. #gotvaccinated #fightagainstcorona” Choudhary, whose wife, actor Debina Bonnerjee also received the first dose of the vaccine, said getting vaccinated is important.

“Please don’t wait for any kind of ‘this or that’ thoughts or news, vaccination is very important not only for you but for all your surroundings, this is one of the biggest way of how you can help #India is to get yourself vaccinated,” he wrote.

The 37-year-old actor urged everybody to register at the nearest and available centres or hospitals for the vaccination.

“The slots may take time to appear but it will appear. #IndiaWillHeal #BetterTogether #IndiaTogether #Covid19India,” he said.

Meanwhile, actors Preity Zinta, Anupam Kher, and filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani got their second dose of the vaccine. Zinta shared a photo of her receiving the vaccine jab on Instagram and wrote, “I took my second covid shot and am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated so we are all safe.”

Mansukhani shared the photo of his certificate for the COVID-19 vaccination. “Second dose done!! Now hoping for no side effects,” he said.

Anupam Kher received the second dose of the vaccine on Friday along with his family members – mother Dulari Kher, wife Kirron Kher, brother Raju Kher, and sister-in-law Reema Kher.

“We got our 2nd vaccination done. Thank you #SisterAnnie #DrAfsa and @nanavatihospital for making it possible. Mom was the bravest. Chanting #OmNamahShivay helped me and hopefully @kirronkhermp bhabhi @kherreema and brother @rajukherofficial also!! #MaskUp #StaySafe #GetVaccinated,? Kher wrote, alongside a series of pictures of the family.

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide anti-COVID-19 vaccines to people in the age group of 18 to 44 years. On Friday, Mumbai reported 3,039 new coronavirus infections and 71 fatalities, taking the city’s caseload to 6,71,394 and death toll to 13,687, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.