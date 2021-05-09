Chairman NAB reviews performance of Prosecution Division

Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review performance of the Prosecution Division of NAB at NAB Headquarters. During the meeting, it was informed that Prosecution Division of NAB is working closely with Operations Division in order to have legal assistance to NAB’s Operations Division and all Regional Bureaus of NAB in conduct of complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations, references and pending cases of NAB vigorously on the basis of solid evidence in the respected Courts as per law.

During the meeting, it was informed that on the directions of the Chairman NAB, constant deliberations, monitoring and performance analysis of the Prosecution Division are being made. Due to this reason the overall conviction ratio is approximately 68.8 percent in the Learned Accountability Courts.

Accountability Court Karachi announced judgment in reference No 05/2012 whereby Accused persons namely Syeed Muhammad Furqan (Ex-Dir, Eastern Capital), Rasheed Ahmed, Aftab Hassan & Muhammad Saleem Yousaf were convicted/ Sentenced for 07 years of rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs.600 million each. Accused Asif Kudia, Muhammad Aslam, M.Siddique Siddidy, Mst Shehla Iftikhar, Syed Shahzad Ali Bukhari , Munir Ahmed and Mst Farhat Perveen were acquitted of the charges.

Accountability Court Rawalpindi announced judgment in reference No 06/2014 whereby the accused Shahid Aziz was sentenced for 08 years of rigorous imprisonment with fine amount of Rs. 147.84million. Moreover, Accused Yasir Aziz was sentenced for 04 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Accountability Court Lahore announced judgment in reference No 34/2015 whereby the accused Sh.Zain ul Abidin was convicted/sentenced for 07 years of rigorous imprisonment with fine amount of Rs. 40.22 million.

During the meeting, it was informed accused Noor Muhammad was convicted/sentenced for 08 years of rigorous imprisonment with fine amount of Rs. 21.9 million. Moreover, accused Naeem Akhtar and Iqbal Shafique were sentenced for 05 years of rigorous imprisonment with fine amount of Rs. 1.3 million each.

During the meeting, it was further informed that accused Imran Ghani was convicted/sentenced for 08 years of rigorous imprisonment with fine amount of Rs. 21.5 million. Moreover, accused Naeem Akhtar and Iqbal Shafique were sentenced for 05 years of rigorous imprisonment with fine amount of Rs. 13.4 million each.

Accountability Court Quetta announced judgment in reference No 10/2007 whereby accused Altaf Hussain, Nizam Ud Din and Yar Muhammad were sentenced for 6 years of RI each with fine amount of Rs. 60 million each. In case of default, they shall undergo further 6 months of SI. Accountability Court Karachi announced judgment in reference No 27/2015 whereby accused Fareed Ahmed Yousfani, Fareed Naseem, Waseem Iqbal, Tahir Durrani, Shahid Umer, Atta Abbas and Tufail Khan were convicted/sentenced for 7 years of RI with fine amount of Rs. 05 million each.

During the meeting, it was informed that Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan announced judgment in C.R.P 3959/2019 whereby a petition for post arrest bail filed by Allah Dino Bhayo was dismissed.

During the meeting, it was informed that the Learned Lahore High Court announced judgment in W.P 8891/2021 whereby a petition for pre arrest bail in respect of Sheraz Khan was dismissed. Consequently, the petitioner was taken into custody.

Chairman NAB said that logical conclusion of mega corruption while collar crime cases against big fish is the top priority of NAB. NAB is committed to eradicate corruption by adopting the “Accountability for All” policy which has started yielding excellent results. Chairman NAB directed Prosecution Division and all Regional Bureaus of NAB to put in their best efforts in vigorously pursuance of under trial cases of NAB with complete preparation on the basis of solid evidence in accordance with law so that corrupt should be brought to justice and looted money should be recovered and deposited in national exchequer, considering it as national duty as per law. He said that NAB during the tenure of the present management from 2018 to 2020 has recovered Rs. 490 billion and Rs.790 billion since its inception which is a record achievement as compared to other Anti-Corruption Organizations.