Rescue 1122 Ambulances deployed at Pak-Afghan Border

Rescue 1122 staff has been deployed at Pak-Afghan border in view of the rise in Coronavirus, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmad said here on Saturday. Ambulances and medical teams will be present at Central Command Torkham Health Check Post Dosti Hospital, Dr Khatir Ahmed informed. He said, rescue personnel have been deployed to provide facilities to passengers coming to Pakistan from Afghanistan via Torkham. Coronavirus symptoms or suspects need to be safely transported to hospital in an ambulance, Dr Khatir Ahmed said, adding, the Rescue 1122 ambulances will also provide services in daily emergencies.













