APHC condemns Modi regime for imposing restrictions in IIOJK

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Saturday strongly condemned the Indian authorities for imposing illegal and illogical restrictions to prevent people from offering the religious rituals of their beloved leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Sehrai died in the custody of Indian fascist regime led by Narendra Modi on May, 05,2021 in Jammu and since then the Modi regime has intensified the restrictions in the occupied territory to stop people from offering funeral prayers in absentia for the martyred leader.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued here, demanded a high-level probe by an impartial jurist under the auspices of the UN Secretary General into the custodial killing of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Udhampur jail which has a reputation of killing of one inmate per year for the last four years now. He said the jail has been converted into the worst interrogation centre where detainees are subjected to physical torture if they complain of suffering from a disease or about the unhygienic and insufficient food supplied to them from a common mess for the inmates. He said, the Udhampur jail has more than 350 detainees, double than its actual capacity.