Crackdown on hoarders continue in Gujranwala

In a series of successful raids on Saturday, district administration recovered more than 15,000 bags of wheat stored in warehouses of private rice mills, during an ongoing operation against hoarders.

It was told that Assistant Commissioner Nowshera Varkan Rashid Iqbal along with police and food department teams conducted raids at different mills and seized 15000 bags of wheat stored there illegally. The recovered wheat has been shifted into government warehouses.

Meanwhile Assistant Commissioner city Kamran Hussain conducted raids at Dhulley and Dal Bazar and got the markets closed owing to violations of Corona SOPs while cases have also been registered against shopkeepers.

Minor died, unknown dead body recovered

A minor girl died by falling down from the roof here in Gakhar Mandi Gujranwala. It was reported that Pakiza, 5 years old was playing on the roof when suddenly she slipped down into the street and died at the spot.

Separately, a dead body of a man was found from a canal here in Kamoki Gujranwala. It was reported that passers by spotted a dead body in the Upper Chenab Canal and informed the police. Emanabad police reached at the spot and shifted the dead body at the THQ hospital Kamoki. The identity of the deceased is yet to be known.