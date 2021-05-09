IMF adjustments

Since Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin is full of hope about relaxation in the IMF loan conditions, there are bright prospects of changes in the top ranks averting a massive storm brewing in the teacup. Nothing short of a massive feat.

Going by the news briefing of a Fund official, the IMF “stands ready” to ensure Pakistan’s “debt sustainability with strong and sustainable growth.” This is exactly what our finance team has been pursuing for quite some time. Tarin is asking for “some breathing space,” especially regarding the tax collection and fund generation reforms. The former banker must have sounded like manna from heaven for millions of Pakistanis when he called out the constant tariff hikes. A plan to put the economy on a path that does not run into another ICU is ready and stands endorsed by the skipper. Now, it can only be hoped that the new player can move beyond his staunch criticism of the Fund’s harsh conditions to design some viable course correction. With the country’s economy navigating through difficult straits on several fronts (trade deficit, rising inflation, depleting political capital), Islamabad is obviously under tremendous pressure over slow recovery.

Nevertheless, one stands to wonder what has changed in the past couple of months. Even when Pakistan’s economy was nosediving in the face of the disastrous pandemic last year, former minister Hafeez Sheikh was more mindful of the commitments to the Fund than the domestic conditions. The terms he had presented to secure the resumption of the loan programme in March included a sharp clampdown in spending, an uncontrollable increase in power and fuel prices and more worryingly, a rollback of the COVID lifelines. This signing off on an anti-people scheme had cast him as a pariah in the eyes of the masses. The scepticism even extended to his boss’s quarters as his failure to contain inflation did not sit well with the PM office. As per the then Information Minister, Shibli Faraz, a different direction was being sought for policies “according to the ground realities of Pakistan.” The cascading turns of his career aside, Mr Hafeez left no stone unturned in building up his reputation as an “IMF man.” To date, him opting to be “more loyal than the king” is cheap fodder for hallway debates. His sixty-seconds-of-fame should not be used to keep Pakistanis under any illusion. They deserve to know the truth about those who represented them at such key international junctures. How can some elements be allowed the liberties to go after agendas that are directed against the welfare of their country? Surely, there was something far sinister at play. As our top finance regulator already enjoys a reputation of being in cahoots with the Fund, what disastrous cards could this unholy alliance spell out for our precarious economy? If the first-hand situation of what had panned out of the Triple Entente trickles down to the worries of a common man, shouldn’t knowing the facts of the matter be numero uno on Pakistan’s hotlist?

While what goes on with the IMF would predict how the ruling PTI fares politically, it is similarly crucial to shed some light on the whys and wherefores of what had transpired behind scenes earlier. *