Our world and AI

We indeed are living amid the presence of Artificial Intelligence (AI). A prime example is being bombarded with ads related to the searches we perform on the Internet. Over the last decade, the concept of AI has materialised into actionable points pursued by industries. Self-driving cars are a reality while drones are used to transport goods in some specific parts of the world. The computer technology developed to assist humans is now predicting our attitude, lifestyle, and buying behavior. AI was a discipline once limited to scientists. The game plan has changed as data scientists are using various domains of AI. Even the advertising industry is using AI and data to develop and market products and services.

It is expected that AI will have a major impact on six industries. They are transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, education, media, and customer service. Autonomous cars and using maps to guide us through the routes have changed how we traveled. The manufacturing industry has also been positively impacted by AI. Robots backed by AI work with humans to complete a plethora of processes. Assembly lines are operated by such AI-based mechanisms that let humans know about inventory and produced goods. In the healthcare industry doctors, researchers, and scientists are using AI to discover drugs, diagnose ailments, and use virtual nursing assistants to monitor patients. The role of AI in education cannot be stressed further. With digitised textbooks and hybrid teaching methods, student-faculty interaction is being harnessed through online applications. The field of media has been evolved because of AI. Reporting, journalism, and media production are being enhanced as media outlets are using AI in the phases of pre-production and post-production. Digital outlets are using AI to make sense of financial reports and create report stories. The arena of customer service has been upgraded with the wonders of AI. Google has installed an AI assistant to facilitate online searches and to schedule appointments.

Over the years, humans have been using computer technologies to assist themselves in personal and professional tasks. Today, automated assembly lines and production terminals are the norm. AI enables the development of applications that run on dynamic algorithms embedded into a tech-based environment. One of the earlier proponents of software engineering that led to the development of AI was Margaret Hamilton. Along with her team, she wrote the code by hand to develop the guidance and navigation system for the Apollo spacecraft that landed on the moon. Today, NASA uses AI to operate space ships as they meticulously share calculations, graphs, and predictions for the mission’s success.

Management of data is also being facilitated through AI. Social media trends and data generated by companies used by AI help predict consumer buying trends. The transport industry is using AI to develop effective navigation systems. Furthermore, in the industrial sector, machine-oriented manufacturing with AI-powered devices are completing tedious tasks in shorter durations. The presence of AI in our lives will continue to grow. We would need to accept its presence and make use of it to complete tasks.

The writer is a fiction writer, columnist and author of Divided Species – a sci-fi story set in Karachi