Engineering goods exports up by 16.95% in nine months

Engineering goods exports during first nine months of the fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 16.95 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-March 20-21, Engineering goods worth US$ 164,010 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 140,243 thousand of same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of electric fans increased by 26.83 per cent, worth US$ 21,189 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 16,717 thousand of same period of last year. Meanwhile, Other electrical machinery exports increased by 21.62 percent, worth US$ 32,840 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 27,003 thousand of same period of last year.













