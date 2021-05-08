NEPRA notifies 64 paisa per unit reduction in power tariff

434553_2767629_nepra_akhbarNational Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Friday notified 64 pasia per unit reduction in power tariff for March under monthly fuel price adjustments (FCA).

The Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA-G) had sought decrease of 61 paisa for the said period on account of FCA under fuel adjustment mechanism.

The consumers would get benefit of Rs.5.5 billion on account of the reduction, it was further said. The FCA of March 2021 shall be charged in the billing month of May 2021 to all consumer categories of XWDISCOs, except life line consumers i.e. having consumption up-to 50 units, domestic consumers consuming up-to 300 units and Agriculture Consumers of all the XWDISCOs.

It is hereby clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level. Further industrial consumers availing Industrial Support Package (ISP) will not get the benefit of Negative FCA on incremental sales only. They will however, get the benefit of negative FCA on base tariff billed units. This FCA would remain applicable only for one month. This FCA is not applicable to KE consumers. Hearing was held on April 28. During the hearing, the regulator was told that the CPPA generated around 1,740.58 GWh from hydel, 2,734.39 GWh from coal, 1,892.77 GWh from RLNG, 1,036.22 GWh from and 940 GWh from gas costing Rs 49,715 million during March. The officials of CPPA-G apprised that actual fuel charge remained Rs 5.6010/kWh against reference fuel charge of Rs 6.2295/kWh.