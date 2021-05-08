Bottas keeps Verstappen at bay in Barcelona practice

Valtteri Bottas topped opening practice for the Spanish Grand Prix with Mercedes’ Finnish driver ending Friday’s morning session 0.033sec quicker than the Red Bull of Max Verstappen. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was on the tails of the front two with the Briton who is targeting his 100th pole this weekend 0.123s off his Mercedes teammate.

Lando Norris’s bright start to the season continued for McLaren with the fourth quickest time at the Montmelo circuit ahead of the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Two drivers spun off: Haas’ Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin on his first flying lap, and Robert Kubica, Aston Martin’s reserve driver, midway through the session prompting a red flag interuuption as his car was retrieved from the gravel.

Hamilton leads the drivers standings by eight points from Verstappen ahead of this fourth round of the championship.