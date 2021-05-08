Saudi crown prince hails Pakistan’s role towards peace

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has acknowledged Pakistan’s role towards regional peace and stability, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to the ISPR, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Crown Prince and 1st Deputy Prime Minster, Defence Minister and Prince Khalid Bin Salman, Deputy Defence Minister, at Jeddah. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan peace process, bilateral defence and security collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan is resolute in its commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of KSA and defence of the Two Holy Mosques. The crown prince acknowledged Pakistan’s role towards regional peace and stability. He also said that the relations between KSA and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust and both nations will continue to play their part for peace, stability and betterment of Muslim Ummah.

The army chief is currently on a four-day visit to Saudi Arabia. On Wednesday, Gen Bajwa had met Chief of General Staff (CGS), Saudi Armed Forces, Gen Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al Rowaily. “CGS KSA assured full cooperation and support from KSA in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability,” the ISPR had said.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, the two commanders had discussed regional security situation including Afghan peace process, and military-to-military bilateral cooperation. Gen Bajwa had called for greater military-to-military cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries and said it would positively impact regional peace and security.