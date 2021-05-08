Senator Sassui Palijo raps IRSA, Fed Govt over Water Crisis

PPP Senator Sassui Palijo on Friday Lashed out at IRSA and Federal Government, alleging that Sindh is once again deprived of its due share of water following obduracy of the federal as well as Punjab government but people of Sindh would keep raising the voice for their right.

Hitting out at the federal Government Pakistan People Party’s senior leader said that Sindh was facing a drought-like situation on account of the despotic attitude of the PTI Government adding that IRSA was acting in line with the direction of the Federal government.

“The Larr region of Sindh is confronting the worst water crisis including the coastal areas where agricultural lands have turned infertile because of non-supply of irrigation water to these areas” she bemoaned.

She said that the representative of IRSA had written a letter to the Chairman apprising him of the water crisis being prevalent in Sindh and calling for the cessation of water supply to Punjab through illegal means. Expressing distrust she said the letter would perhaps not bring encouraging results for Sindh.

Criticizing water policy, she said an unacceptable water policy could not be thrust upon Sindh, adding that the federal government and Irsa would have to evolve a policy based on authentic facts and figures of requirement and demand. They would also have to incorporate Sindh’s recommendations in the policy, she added.

Talking about the plight of growers she said that he agro-economy of Sindh would suffer badly if the due amount of water was not released to these areas. The situation would aggravate if the pilferage of Sindh,s water share continued; She warned.