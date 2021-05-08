French FM says Lebanon needs saving from ‘collective suicide’

France’s top diplomat wielded the threat of more sanctions in Beirut Friday to prevent what he described as a “collective suicide” organised by members of Lebanon’s ruling political class.

Lebanon’s leaders had promised reform in the aftermath of a deadly explosion at Beirut port last year but, nine months on, they have yet to form a government.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, whose country has spearheaded international efforts to assist Lebanon’s moribund economy, said there was no sign of a breakthrough.

“It is indeed urgent to find a way out of the political deadlock,” he told reporters just before wrapping up a two-day visit to Beirut.

“To this day, my observation is that the political players have not lived up to their responsibilities and have still not seriously started working on the country’s recovery.”

Le Drian held talks on Thursday with President Michel Aoun, parliament speaker Nabih Berri and prime minister-designate Saad Hariri.

“If they do not act now in a responsible surge of effort, they will face the consequences of this failure,” he said.