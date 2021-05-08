Shilpa’s husband, kids and in-laws test COVID-19 positive

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been going through a tough time with her whole family testing positive for the deadly COVID-19 as her recent social media post.

On Friday, Shetty took to Instagram to make inform her fans of the stress she had been under for the past 10 days.

She wrote, “The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They’ve all been isolated in their rooms at home as per official guidelines and have been following the doctor’s advice.”

She further wrote, “Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God’s grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative. All safety measures have been followed as per protocol and we’re grateful to BMC and authorities for their prompt help and response. Thank you for all your love and support. Please continue to keep us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe, whether COVID positive for not…STILL stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY.”

The ‘ Life in a… Metro’ actress is married to British-Indian businessman Raj Kundra and the couple has two lovely kids – Viaan Raj and Samisha. She was blessed with her daughter Samisha last year. The actress’s daughter was born through surrogacy as Shetty had been facing pregnancy complications in the past. She has called herself brave for having a baby at the age of 40.

On the work front, the actress is currently a judge in the dance reality TV show – Super Dancer Chapter 4 on Sony TV.