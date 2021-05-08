Azaan Sami teases new song ‘Tu’ starring Mahira

The music video for Azaan Sami Khan’s new single “Tu” is almost here. And just in time for the release, the singer took to his Instagram to share an action-packed teaser for it which revealed Mahira Khan as the leading lady.

The brief teaser clip – which is almost like a movie trailer – doesn’t give anything away about the music, but shows an engaging mosaic of scenes from the video. Brimming with special effects and animation, it has a wide range of scenes shared by the couple on-screen and hints at tons of chemistry. The fast-paced clip ends with a catchy tune playing in the background, keeping everyone hooked without giving much away.

Earlier this week, Azaan teased the new single on his Instagram, with a very brief animated clip captioned TU – See you on Eid!!, with Mahira Khan in the tags. Fans started speculating about Mahira’s involvement in the new project, enthusiastic about the visual of Azaan and Mahira animated together.

This year marks Azaan Sami Khan’s debut in the world of singing and song-writing, with him announcing his debut album consisting of 9 brand new songs, namely Maahiya, Dholna, Mein Tera, Jaadugari, Aashiqui, Ik Lamha, Meri Sajna Re feat. Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Zama, and Tu, along with a Bonus side having live versions and a remix. His debut single Main Tera is still making waves and has now crossed 5 million views on YouTube. The music video is directed by Hassan Dawar and is all set to release on Eidul Fitr next week. Check out the teaser video on Azaan’s Instagram and on HUM TV’s YouTube channel.