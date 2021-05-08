Aditya Chopra starts initiative to support daily wage earners of film industry amid COVID

In an effort to help industry workers deal with the second wave of coronavirus in Mumbai, filmmaker Aditya Chopra has launched the Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative. The initiative, named after Aditya Chopra’s father, the late director and producer Yash Chopra, aims at providing support to daily wage earners of the film industry. “The pandemic has pushed the backbone of our industry, the daily workers, to a breaking point and YRF wants to support as many workers and their families who are in need due to the loss of livelihood. Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative is aiming to provide support to the pandemic-hit workers of our industry who we urgently need to focus on,” Yash Raj Films (YRF) Senior Vice President Akshaye Widhani says. As part of the initiative, women and senior citizen workers will get Rs 5,000. In association with a non-governmental organisation called Youth Feed India, ration kits will also be distributed to workers with a family of four for the entire month.













