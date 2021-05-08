Jennifer Aniston gets second jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston is ‘fully vaccinated’ against Covid-19.

The Friends star revealed that she has received both doses of the vaccine in an Instagram post on Friday. She also expressed solidarity with other countries, especially India, which are still grappling with the pandemic.

Aniston shared a click along with a long caption that read, “Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good. We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now. Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family. See more in my bio for ways to help those who need it during this crisis.”

The Friends star shared the link to the website of charitable trust Americares India Foundation.

This comes days after Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram stories and shared three posts, urging fans to lend a helping hand to India in its fight against the second wave of coronavirus. In one of her stories, she mentioned that Americares “is raising money for immediate relief aid for India.” On the work front, Jennifer Aniston is busy shooting the special episode of Friends: The Reunion or The One Where They Got Back Together for HBO Max. In the episode, Jennifer and her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will talk about playing Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross in the iconic sitcom.