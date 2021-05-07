Fawad comes hard on PML-N for criticising PM’s address to ambassadors

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry, federal minister for information and broadcasting, on Friday backed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s public chastising of ambassadors through a live broadcast on Wednesday, where the prime minister declared that he worked with the working-class rather than the elites.

“I am shocked as to how PML-N is criticizing the prime minister’s speech to ambassadors,” said Chaudhry in a media talk. Abdul Razzak Dawood, adviser to the prime minister, was also present. While expressing his disappointment, the Information Minister stated that PML-N was not ready to cooperate with the government on any issue.

He also stated that if they cannot help the overseas Pakistanis, they do not deserve to have a seat in the government.

Chaudhry highlighted in this press conference that for Pakistan to advance as a nation, the working class has to be uplifted. The information minister claimed that Imran Khan had only instructed his ambassadors to take care of the needs of overseas Pakistanis.

He recalled an incident regarding an overseas Pakistani woman, who for three years was facing unfair treatment.

Chaudhry mentioned that when she contacted the Pakistani embassy she was told, ‘The police should take action against you for marrying thrice.”

On a lighter note, Chaudhry also mentioned that the Prime Minister has stated on many occasions in the past that he was proud of Pakistan’s ambassadors. However, he also mentioned that the embassies who have “closed their doors” on overseas Pakistani laborers, should be found guilty on this account.

Chaudhry also spoke about Imran Khan’s trip to Saudi Arabia at this conference highlighting the fact that it would help strengthen ties between the two brotherly countries.

“PM Imran Khan desires peaceful relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” said Chaudhry and he also stated that Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, has also expressed his wishes for the Muslim countries to work together.

Other than talking about the ambassadors the Information Minister also talked about the NA-249 by-poll verdict, which will be challenged by PML-N and other opposition parties.

Chaudhry has urged these opposing parties to present their point of view on national issues to the government and to take the electoral reforms seriously.