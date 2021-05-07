Ahsan Iqbal’s name added to the ECL

The federal government has added Pakistan Muslim League-N’s MNA, Ahsan Iqbal’s name on Exit Control List (ECL), local media reported.

According to the sources the Ministry of Interior has put the PML-N MNA on the no-fly list.

The name was added on National Accountability Bureau’s request over the Narowal Sports City Complex case. NAB filed a reference against the former federal minister in November last year.

Iqbal is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the sports complex project.

As per the NAB, the sports city project conceived on the instruction of Ahsan Iqbal without any feasibility in 1999 was initially approved at a cost of Rs34.74 million by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), which Iqbal headed.

Iqbal illegally directed the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and NESPAK to increase the project’s scope, enhancing the cost to Rs97.52 million, the NAB added.